Staff Predictions: Miami Vs. Virginia
We are moments away from game time, and Marcus Benjamin and Frank Tucker provide score predictions. Miami hosts Virginia on Saturday afternoon; kickoff is set for 3:30 PM Eastern.
Marcus's Take
Statistically, Miami should dominate in this game.
The Hurricanes rank in the top 25 in the nation in several major categories - total offense (10th), total defense (21st), team tackles for loss (12th), team passing efficiency (14th), scoring offense (16th), scoring defense (24th), sacks allowed (16th), rushing offense (22nd), rushing defense (7th), and passing offense (25th).
Virginia ranks no higher than 54th in all of the categories above.
But football games are not won on paper.
Shannon Dawson and Lance Guidry have made adjustments based on personnel and opposing schemes this season, and I expect them to do the same as the Cavaliers have seemed to find a successful formula winning their last two games.
Miami should be able to control the line of scrimmage and wear down a Virginia defense that has not been very successful in pressuring the quarterback. On the flip side, Miami's defense should haunt Virginia QB Tony Muskett and may knock him out of the game.
Whoever Miami decides to roll out at QB (starter Tyler Van Dyke is recovering from injuries) should be focused on the details and limit turnovers. If Miami does not beat itself, it should be well on its way to becoming bowl-eligible.
Prediction: 31-20, Miami
Related Links
By The Numbers: Side-By-Side Comparison - Miami Vs. Virginia
Miami DC Lance Guidry adjusting scheme to his personnel
Miami OC Shannon Dawson's player's coach approach is working
Storm Tracker Podcast - Scouting the Opponent - Miami Vs. Virginia
Said Vs. Meant: Mario Cristobal addresses media ahead of game vs. Virginia
Storm Tracker Podcast - At the Crib - Miami Vs. Virginia Preview
Storm Tracker Podcast - Blu Mondays - Reviewing Clemson win, UVA trap?
Frank's Take
It was a huge win last week, and I think Miami is back in the saddle. There is no single area Virginia is better than Miami, and the stats, record, and roster reflect just that.
Is Virginia coming off a season-changing win and back-to-back victories? So what. North Carolina, and the ACC overall, is one of friendly fire, and any given week can mean the better team comes out with a loss - Miami-Georgia Tech is a perfect example.
Miami got back on track offensively in the second half and overtime periods of the Clemson game, running the football exceptionally efficiently plus limiting turnovers despite having a true freshman quarterback take the first substantial snaps of his career. Clemson is one of the best defenses in the country, and Miami ran for over 200 yards despite not having the full strength of their running back room.
Virginia is not Bethune Cookman; they're not Miami (OH) or Temple. UVA realistically could be a five-win team if not for an injury to starting quarterback Tony Muskett and three losses of three points or less. If they are 5-2, we look at this as one of the more challenging games of the season.
Regardless of that, Miami should still come out victorious -whether that be with Emory Williams or Van Dyke - and gain bowl eligibility this week. Keeping the momentum rolling into arguably the most crucial game of the year against Florida State is a must for Miami.
Prediction: 38-13, Miami
Talk with Miami fans on Canes Talk, Inside Canes Hoops, and Canes on the Diamond
• Subscribe to the Storm Tracker Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, SoundCloud, and Spotify
• Subscribe to the Canes County YouTube Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @Canes_County, @BenjaminRivals, @TheCribSouthFLA, @AnthonyYero1, and @MichaelYero
• Follow us on Instagram: @Canes.County
Follow us on Facebook