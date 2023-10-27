We are moments away from game time, and Marcus Benjamin and Frank Tucker provide score predictions. Miami hosts Virginia on Saturday afternoon; kickoff is set for 3:30 PM Eastern.

Statistically, Miami should dominate in this game.

The Hurricanes rank in the top 25 in the nation in several major categories - total offense (10th), total defense (21st), team tackles for loss (12th), team passing efficiency (14th), scoring offense (16th), scoring defense (24th), sacks allowed (16th), rushing offense (22nd), rushing defense (7th), and passing offense (25th).

Virginia ranks no higher than 54th in all of the categories above.

But football games are not won on paper.

Shannon Dawson and Lance Guidry have made adjustments based on personnel and opposing schemes this season, and I expect them to do the same as the Cavaliers have seemed to find a successful formula winning their last two games.

Miami should be able to control the line of scrimmage and wear down a Virginia defense that has not been very successful in pressuring the quarterback. On the flip side, Miami's defense should haunt Virginia QB Tony Muskett and may knock him out of the game.

Whoever Miami decides to roll out at QB (starter Tyler Van Dyke is recovering from injuries) should be focused on the details and limit turnovers. If Miami does not beat itself, it should be well on its way to becoming bowl-eligible.

Prediction: 31-20, Miami