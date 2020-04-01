Who said there was not gonna be March Madness? We couldn't let the coronavirus take away March Madness. So CaneSport has created its own tournament. Miami Hurricane style. The first round is over. Welcome to the Round of 32, whittled down from a field of 64, with each aiming to be the national champion of Hurricane lore. Today is the final matchup of the Round of 32. After this round will come the Sweet 16, the Elite 8, the Final Four and then the championship. The subscribers at CaneSport.com have the voting power on the message boards of CaneSport.com. Who or what will emerge as the greatest Cane of all? The coming days will provide the answer. So get your votes in in the threads in the War Room message board and may the winners advance

Then we will move onward to the next round until we crown a champion.

ROUND OF 32, GAME 15. Jim Dooley vs. Jonathan Vilma: Who was more impactful player?

THE CASE FOR DOOLEY: Dooley is a football legend at the University of Miami. Playing from 1948-51, he was the first Hurricane football player to have his jersey number retired, #42, and was the first Hurricane player to be selected in the first round of the NFL draft, with the 8th pick to the Chicago Bears, in 1952. He also was the first, and only, UM player to be an NFL head coach. Dooley wasn't what you picture for a UM player nowadays - he played a full 60 minutes as a junior and senior, playing both offense and defense. He set several records during his UM days, with 17 interceptions and over 1,000 yards rushing. In 1951 Dooley intercepted 10 passes and was named first-team All-American by the associated Press. He played in both the 1951 Orange Bowl Calssic and the 1952 Gator Bowl, where he earned MVP honors and set a Gator Bowl record with 4 interceptions. In the pros he played for the 1963 NFL champion Bears and also was a coach on the 1986 Super Bowl champion Bears team. In his 10-year NFL playing career he amassed 3,172 receiving yards and 16 TDs. THE CASE FOR VILMA: Vilma made a name for himself as a hard-hitting linebacker from 2000-03. A Freshman All-American in 2000, he also was First Team All-Big East in 2001 and was named a 2003 All-American by the American Football Coaches Association and the Walter Camp Foundation. That final season he led the Canes with 127 total tackles (81 solo) and was a finalist for the Butkus Award as the nation's most outstanding linebacker. He led the Hurricanes in tackles for three consecutive years (2001-2003) and he had 377 career tackles. Vilma's Cane teams compiled an overall record of 46-4, played in four BCS bowl games and won the 2001 National Championship. Selected in the first round (12th overall) of the 2004 NFL Draft by the New York Jets, he was named the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year. A three-time Pro Bowl selection and Super Bowl champion, he ended his 10-year NFL career with 871 tackles and 12 interceptions.

