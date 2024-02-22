Advertisement

5. Bobby Washington

Miami linebacker Bobby Washington Jr. walks off the field after an NCAA college football game against Miami (Ohio), Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

With the departures of Corey Flagg, Jr. to the transfer portal and K.J. Cloyd and Keontra Smith graduating to the NFL, there will be plenty of opportunities for the young pups to make some noise. Four sophomores got their feet wet in 2023, but the foursome should have more of a significant impact in 2024. Two of the sophomores, Malik Bryant and Bobby Washington, were neck and neck for the fifth spot on this list. The two saw a decent number of snaps last season, with Bryant tallying 46 and Washington registering 40 on defense and special teams. Bryant had more total snaps, but Washington had the slight edge on defensive snaps (14-to-12). Both give you tremendous speed off the edge, but the pair needs improvement in coverage. According to Pro Football Focus, Washington's lowest grades were in coverage compared to the other categories in the two games played against Miami (OH) and Bethune-Cookman. His numbers were solid overall: defense - 76.5, run defense - 73.8, tackling - 79.1, pressure - 67, and coverage - 62.5. Bryant's grades in the two games were significantly lower than Washington but I wouldn't be surprised to see a significant jump in production from the Orlando Jones product this season.

4. Marcellius Pulliam

Marcellius Pulliam, linebacker, Miami runs after interception against Boston College

Sophomore Marcellius Pulliam made the biggest play of the four second-year backers, snagging an interception in the regular season finale against Boston College. According to PFF, Pulliam scored a 99 on defense and 91.9 in coverage with his three snaps against the Eagles. Pulliam saw action in one other game last season against Bethune, registering a 74.5 defensive and a 73.6 tackling grade. He played 104 snaps, with 11 on defense, the second-most among the sophomore quartet of linebackers.

3. Raul "PoPo" Aguirre

Raul Aguirre, Linebacker, Miami

Raul Aguirre was the only sophomore to play in more than two games last season on defense. He totaled 169 snaps playing in five games, including 38 on the defensive side of the ball. His season tackling grade was the highest among all categories (79.2) for the Georgia native. Aguirre received his best grade in tackling against Boston College (76.5). With little statistical data, one clear indicator is the snap count, which reveals that the coaches have confidence in Aguirre more than his peers.

2. Wesley Bissainthe

Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal high-fives Miami Hurricanes linebacker Wesley Bissainthe (31) during the fourth quarter of the game against the Bethune Cookman Wildcats at Hard Rock Stadium.

Wesley Bissainthe is due for a breakout junior year on the national stage. Each year, the homegrown talent from Miami Central improves his game. The uber-athletic tackler improved each year in the orange and green. He played 12 games in his freshman year and recorded 30 total tackles in year one. In his sophomore year, he recorded 6.5 tackles for loss and two sacks. According to Pro Football Focus, Bissainthe ranked 16th among 2026 draft-eligible linebackers with a minimum of 20 percent of the snaps. He ranked second in total tackles last season with 38 and will be heavily relied upon to exceed that production level in 2024.

1. Francisco Mauigoa

Miami linebacker Francisco Mauigoa (51) reacts after sacking Virginia quarterback Tony Muskett (11) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla.