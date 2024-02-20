Advertisement

5. Jackson Carver

Jackson Carver, Tight End, Miami

The departures of Dominic Mammarelli and Jaleel Skinner leave an opportunity for sophomore Jackson Carver to prove himself. The former three-star tight end played a total of six snaps last season. His size at 6'6" and 220 pounds makes him a versatile depth piece at the position.

4. Elija Lofton

Elija Lofton, Tight End, Bishop Gorman (NV) (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Elija Lofton should be another NFL Draft pick from 'Tight End U.' He is a versatile chess piece that can be used in various ways in both the passing and the running game. At Bishop Gorman, he was used out of the backfield in the running game and can consistently catch to football. He has yet to play on a college football field, but his potential has him ranked fourth on this list. He could be at the top of the list by the end of the season.

3. Cam McCormick

Miami's Cam McCormick follows the action during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. McCormick enrolled in college in 2016. He might still be there in 2025. The Miami tight end announced Thursday, Jan. 17, 2024, that he will return to college for what is believed to be an unprecedented ninth season of eligibility, getting one final season from a career that was derailed multiple times by season-ending injuries.

The veteran tight end, Cam Mccormick, will return for an unprecedented ninth year of college football with the Miami Hurricanes. The move provides stability at the blocking tight end position for the 2024 season. The 25-year-old had eight receptions for 62 yards for the Hurricanes last season but was mainly used as a blocking tight end for the Hurricanes. He played 441 snaps at tight end and 623 snaps, including special teams. According to Pro Football Focus, his best outing was against Texas A&M, where he received 65.4 - offense, 57.9 - passing, 71 - pass block, and 74.5 - run block grades. His 2023 season grades were 42.8 - offense, 35.9 - passing, 60.2 - pass block, and 56.3 - run block..

2. Riley Williams

Miami's Riley Williams (88) carries the ball as North Carolina State's Jaylon Scott (2) attempts a tackle during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023.

Riley Williams goes into his second year as arguably Miami's best tight end. According to PFF, the former four-star from IMG Academy received his highest grade on offense in the Pinstripe Bowl against Rutgers (79.7). His highest passing grade came in the opener against Miami (OH) (85.4), and his highest pass block grade was against Louisville (77.1). He also registered a high of 80.8 in run block against Bethune. The tight ends were used minimally in 2023, but Williams made the most of his opportunities, catching eight footballs for 72 yards and a touchdown - the most on the team at the position.

1. Elijah Arroyo

Miami Hurricanes tight end Elijah Arroyo (80) runs with the football and protects it from Bethune Cookman Wildcats safety Jaquan Jackson (5) during the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium.