Advertisement

5. Robby Washington

Robby Washington, Wide Receiver, Miami

For comparison, this ranking is based on the performance we've seen on the college football field. Incoming 2024 freshmen Chance Robinson, Ny Carr, and Joshisa Trader - all have the potential to make an impact in year one. Shemar Kirk, who transferred before the start of last season through the JUCO ranks, will also be in the mix. Kirk played one snap on offense all season (the Pinstripe Bowl against Rutgers) and eight more on special teams. With the departures of Colbie Young (transferring to Georgia), Brashard Smith (transferring to SMU), and Frank Ladson Jr. (transferring to UMass) to the transfer portal, many young receivers will have an opportunity to make an impact, including Robby Washington, who makes the list ranked number five. As a freshman, Washington appeared in two games (Bethune, Boston College), totaling nine snaps on offense. He tallied two receptions for 27 yards but has the potential to take his game to a premier level. In 30 games, Washington has totaled 81 receptions for 1,330 yards, scoring 17 touchdowns in his high school career.



4. Ray Ray Joseph

Miami's Ray Ray Joseph during an NCAA football game on Friday, Sept.1, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Nathaniel "Ray Ray" Joseph gets the edge over Washington because of the amount of snaps played during the 2023 season. The sophomore appeared in eight games last season, totaling 69 snaps. He also tallied 42 snaps on special teams. Joseph registered six receptions for 36 yards last season and returned two punts for 30 yards and nine kickoffs for 185 yards. He will likely be the primary kickoff returner with Smith leaving the program. WR4 will be open for competition, but Joseph should be the front-runner for that spot.

3. Isaiah Horton

Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Isaiah Horton (16) reacts during the first half of the 2023 Pinstripe Bowl against the Rutgers Scarlet Knight at Yankee Stadium.

Isaiah Horton had a quiet year in 2023, with Young starting above him on the depth chart. He played 292 offensive snaps but caught only 13 receptions for 168 yards and one touchdown. He played a season-high 43 snaps against North Carolina tallying four receptions for 52 yards. In the bowl game against Rutgers, Horton totaled a season-high five receptions for 54 yards with a long of 22. At 6'4" and 205 pounds, Horton should be the primary choice to start on the left or right side of the offense.

2. Jacolby George

Miami's Jacolby George during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Jacolby George will look to build from his best season, garnering 57 receptions for 864 yards and eight touchdowns. George had a career-high 153 yards on five catches, including two touchdowns, at Florida State, including a long of 85 yards for a touchdown. There were moments last season when George lost his cool. In the final touchdown attempt of the game against Louisville, George felt there should have been a pass interference call and argued with coaches on the sideline, and a couple of unsportsmanlike penalties in the Pinstripe Bowl hurt his team as well. George ranked second in receiving with a 75.4 grade last season and his big-play ability makes him a must-start player until anyone can unseat him.

1. Xavier Restrepo

Miami wide receiver Xavier Restrepo during an NCAA college football game against Temple, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Philadelphia.