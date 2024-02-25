Miami Football: Ranking the top five wide receivers going into spring
Miami spring football is days away. The Hurricanes have added plenty of players to their roster and have lost several via the transfer portal.
Miami has officially lost 14 players to transfer and added 10 players to the roster.
There will be plenty of position battles to analyze down the line, but here are the top five linebackers.
This is the seventh of a series in which CanesCounty.com will rank Miami's best players going into spring football.
5. Robby Washington
For comparison, this ranking is based on the performance we've seen on the college football field. Incoming 2024 freshmen Chance Robinson, Ny Carr, and Joshisa Trader - all have the potential to make an impact in year one.
Shemar Kirk, who transferred before the start of last season through the JUCO ranks, will also be in the mix. Kirk played one snap on offense all season (the Pinstripe Bowl against Rutgers) and eight more on special teams.
With the departures of Colbie Young (transferring to Georgia), Brashard Smith (transferring to SMU), and Frank Ladson Jr. (transferring to UMass) to the transfer portal, many young receivers will have an opportunity to make an impact, including Robby Washington, who makes the list ranked number five.
As a freshman, Washington appeared in two games (Bethune, Boston College), totaling nine snaps on offense. He tallied two receptions for 27 yards but has the potential to take his game to a premier level.
In 30 games, Washington has totaled 81 receptions for 1,330 yards, scoring 17 touchdowns in his high school career.
4. Ray Ray Joseph
Nathaniel "Ray Ray" Joseph gets the edge over Washington because of the amount of snaps played during the 2023 season.
The sophomore appeared in eight games last season, totaling 69 snaps. He also tallied 42 snaps on special teams.
Joseph registered six receptions for 36 yards last season and returned two punts for 30 yards and nine kickoffs for 185 yards. He will likely be the primary kickoff returner with Smith leaving the program.
WR4 will be open for competition, but Joseph should be the front-runner for that spot.
3. Isaiah Horton
Isaiah Horton had a quiet year in 2023, with Young starting above him on the depth chart. He played 292 offensive snaps but caught only 13 receptions for 168 yards and one touchdown.
He played a season-high 43 snaps against North Carolina tallying four receptions for 52 yards. In the bowl game against Rutgers, Horton totaled a season-high five receptions for 54 yards with a long of 22.
At 6'4" and 205 pounds, Horton should be the primary choice to start on the left or right side of the offense.
2. Jacolby George
Jacolby George will look to build from his best season, garnering 57 receptions for 864 yards and eight touchdowns.
George had a career-high 153 yards on five catches, including two touchdowns, at Florida State, including a long of 85 yards for a touchdown.
There were moments last season when George lost his cool. In the final touchdown attempt of the game against Louisville, George felt there should have been a pass interference call and argued with coaches on the sideline, and a couple of unsportsmanlike penalties in the Pinstripe Bowl hurt his team as well.
George ranked second in receiving with a 75.4 grade last season and his big-play ability makes him a must-start player until anyone can unseat him.
1. Xavier Restrepo
Miami's best receiver comes from the slot position. Xavier Restrepo started in all 13 games and was the first-team All-ACC selection.
The fourth-year junior set the single-season record with 85 receptions and became only the sixth 1,000-yard pass-catcher in program history with 1,092 in 2023.
According to Pro Football Focus, "X" led the team with an offensive grade (87.4), a receiving grade (89), and a drop grade (83).
Restrepo must develop chemistry with new quarterback Cam Ward during the spring. The hometown product was by far the most targeted receiver by previous quarterback Tyler Van Dyke.
