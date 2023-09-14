Staff Predictions: Miami Vs. Bethune-Cookman
We are moments away from game time, and Marcus Benjamin and Frank Tucker provide our score predictions for the game.
Marcus's Take
The short week seems to benefit the Miami Hurricanes here in week three of the college football season. After a narrative-shifting win over Texas A&M last week, Mario Cristobal and the Canes had no time to bask in any glory. Like Cristobal likes to say, it was "back to work" this week, and the team seems highly focused on improvement and becoming elite.
Miami has the best-rushing defense in the ACC, allowing only 74 yards per game. It's hard to imagine a Bethune having any success offensively, and I'm predicting a shutout for the Hurricanes, even with plenty of young talent getting a chance to play. I expect the young players to play extremely hard to help preserve a donut on the scoreboard.
Prediction: 70-0, Miami
Frank's Take
Could things be better for Miami right now? The Hurricanes are 2-0, coming off a massive win over a ranked SEC opponent with a revenge component. Both coordinators look like they are perfect hires. Veteran leadership is playing as they should. The Canes are cohesive right now.
That’s bad news for Bethune-Cookman, who are trying to stop a freight train in this game in many respects. Last year, with a lackluster crew of coaches and overall players, won 70-13 against the Wildcats. The path to 5-0 ahead of North Carolina continues with a dominant victory today.
Prediction: 77-3, Miami
