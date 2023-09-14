We are moments away from game time, and Marcus Benjamin and Frank Tucker provide our score predictions for the game.

The short week seems to benefit the Miami Hurricanes here in week three of the college football season. After a narrative-shifting win over Texas A&M last week, Mario Cristobal and the Canes had no time to bask in any glory. Like Cristobal likes to say, it was "back to work" this week, and the team seems highly focused on improvement and becoming elite.

Miami has the best-rushing defense in the ACC, allowing only 74 yards per game. It's hard to imagine a Bethune having any success offensively, and I'm predicting a shutout for the Hurricanes, even with plenty of young talent getting a chance to play. I expect the young players to play extremely hard to help preserve a donut on the scoreboard.

Prediction: 70-0, Miami