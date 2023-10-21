We are moments away from game time, and Marcus Benjamin and Frank Tucker provide score predictions. Miami hosts Clemson in a prime-time matchup at 8:00 PM Eastern Saturday night.

It would behoove the Hurricanes to jump to a lead in this one. Although the Hurricanes are built to come back in games with their ability to push the ball downfield, I don't believe Clemson has it in them to withstand non-stop pressure from this Miami defense if they get down on the scoreboard.

I expect more diversity in this Miami offense, especially with Tight End Elijah Arroyo back in the fold. Offensive Coordinator Shannon Dawson will earn his paycheck if he can get the best defense (261.8 yards per game) in the ACC off balance—Miami counters with the best offense in the conference (501.8 yards per game).

Defensively, Lance Guidry's group is getting more complex by the week, and I expect his scheme to add more wrinkles against Clemson. The key is staying disciplined and limiting the big plays, which has been emphasized in practice this week.

The Hurricanes cannot beat themselves with turnovers and penalties. If Miami can play a clean game, they can go toe-to-toe with just about any team in the country.

Miami is hungry to put together a complete performance, and I think the Hurricanes finally put it all together Saturday night.

Prediction: 21-17, Miami