Staff Predictions: Miami Vs. Clemson
We are moments away from game time, and Marcus Benjamin and Frank Tucker provide score predictions. Miami hosts Clemson in a prime-time matchup at 8:00 PM Eastern Saturday night.
Marcus's Take
It would behoove the Hurricanes to jump to a lead in this one. Although the Hurricanes are built to come back in games with their ability to push the ball downfield, I don't believe Clemson has it in them to withstand non-stop pressure from this Miami defense if they get down on the scoreboard.
I expect more diversity in this Miami offense, especially with Tight End Elijah Arroyo back in the fold. Offensive Coordinator Shannon Dawson will earn his paycheck if he can get the best defense (261.8 yards per game) in the ACC off balance—Miami counters with the best offense in the conference (501.8 yards per game).
Defensively, Lance Guidry's group is getting more complex by the week, and I expect his scheme to add more wrinkles against Clemson. The key is staying disciplined and limiting the big plays, which has been emphasized in practice this week.
The Hurricanes cannot beat themselves with turnovers and penalties. If Miami can play a clean game, they can go toe-to-toe with just about any team in the country.
Miami is hungry to put together a complete performance, and I think the Hurricanes finally put it all together Saturday night.
Prediction: 21-17, Miami
Frank's Take
This is a big one. Not just for this season, but the scope of recruiting, climbing the totem pole in the conference and getting over the hump against a team that has had Miami’s number for too long.
It seems like ages ago that Miami was 4-0, pushing for a shot at being a top 15 program. The last two games have been a struggle. You have to win here to save this season and any hopes of a chance at competing for the ACC title.
Clemson is not the power they once were, but they still have a top-10 defense, blue-chip weapons on the outside, a quarterback with NFL talent & a versatile back that can cause significant headaches for even the best in college football.
This is a prove-it game for offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson. Even if quarterback Tyler Van Dyke plays, he will not be the guy that dominated early on in the season. The play-calling will have to be near perfect, and controlling field position plus the clock will be vital.
If Miami can win the turnover battle, win in the red zone - where Clemson struggles and bring back the big plays that wowed fans through for games, there will still be hope in 2023.
Prediction: 31-27, Miami win
