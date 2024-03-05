Advertisement

5. TreVonte Citizen

Tre'Vonte Citizen, Running Back, Miami

Miami has a stable of running backs going into the 2024 season. The talented room is reminiscent of years past when there was never a shortage of backs excelling at the college and pro levels. Miami brings in two backs from its 2024 class: Jordan Lyle and Chris Wheatley-Humphrey and lose Don Chaney Jr. (committee to Louisville) to the transfer portal. A returning back that should see plenty of reps with Mark Fletcher and Ajay Allen out for the spring is third-year running back TreVonte' Citizen. Citizen (6'1" and 220 pounds) is similar to Fletcher (6'2" and 225 pounds) in size and from what was seen on his high school film, can be an every down back. But we have yet to see his ability on the college football field due to an ACL injury suffered during fall camp of his freshman year. Citizen played zero snaps last season but participated in pre-game warmups from the mid-season to the end. The former four-star running back was the No. 2 running back in the high school class and rated the No. 7 player in Louisiana by Rivals. He has a combination of power and speed. In high school, he ran track and ran an 11.33 100m time. Progress in spring will determine much about the depth of this running back room.

4. Chris Johnson Jr.

Chris Johnson Jr., Running Back, Miami

Christopher Johnson Jr. was used sparingly in his freshman campaign last season. But when he got the football, everyone was reminded why he was a must-take for Miami. The local talent from Dillard High School has blazing track speed and can reach the end zone in the blink of an eye. Johnson played in five games, recording 23 snaps out of the backfield. His 11 carries for 73 yards was good for 6.6 yards per rush. For Johnson to get consistent snaps, he must improve in pass blocking. Johnson can be a difficult cover from the backfield as a third-down option.

3. Ajay Allen

Miami's running back Ajay Allen (28) runs with the ball past Miami of Ohio's defensive back Jeremiah Caldwell (9) during an NCAA football game on Friday, Sept.1, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Third-year running back Allen had flashes of greatness during his first season with the Hurricanes last year. According to Pro Football Focus, Allen had his best game against Clemson, scoring the eventual game-winning score and two-point conversion and scoring an 84.4 in pass block. He had season- high16 carries for 54 yards in a 28-20 overtime win over the Tigers. Allen also had 67 yards rushing averaging 6.1 per carry in 29-26 overtime win over Virginia. He battled some injuries during the year but averaged 5.2 yards per carry and scored five touchdowns for Miami last season. Allen seems just to be scratching the surface and should return in the fall to contribute heavily to the Hurricanes.

2. Henry Parrish Jr.

Miami's Henry Parrish, Jr. during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Parrish is the steady, reliable veteran of this group. He has been the most consistent runner for the Hurricanes for two years and should see plenty of action again this season. Parrish also battled some injuries last season, but when handed the football, he was the back the coaches could trust the most Parrish ran for over 100 yards twice last season, 139 against Temple and 111 against Boston College. He led the Hurricanes in with 100 carries for 625 yards (6.3 per carry), scoring six times and only fumbled once. The local product from Miami Columbus High School is also a threat out of the backfield, catching 11 footballs for 32 yards. According to PFF, Parrish finished with 78.1 offensive and 83.4 rushing grades. It's hard to find better production than that from the running back position.

1. Mark Fletcher, Jr.

Miami's Mark Fletcher, Jr. during an NCAA football game on Friday, Sept.1, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Fla.