Miami Football: Ranking the top five defensive backs going into spring
Miami spring football is days away. The Hurricanes added plenty of players to their roster and lost several via the transfer portal.
Miami has officially lost 14 players to transfer and added 10 players to the roster.
There will be plenty of position battles to analyze down the line, but here are the top five defensive backs.
This is the eighth of a series in which CanesCounty.com will rank Miami's best players going into spring football.
5. Damari Brown
The defensive back room is perhaps the most intriguing going into spring football practice. The departure of starters Kamren Kinchens, James Williams, Jaden Davis, and Te'Cory Couch to enter the NFL, and Davonte Brown transferring to Florida State, leaves plenty of opportunity for returning players and transfers to make significant contributions.
Jaden Harris and Markeith Williams will definitely be in the mix for playing time, and both could emerge this spring to take the next step in development. Harris excels in tackling, receiving an 82.7 tackling grade (four games), while Williams received his highest grade in run defense (77.5 in three games) from Pro Football Focus.
Kaleb Spencer and Arizona transfer Isaiah Taylor will also push for playing time on defense and special teams. Demetrius Freeney also could push for playing time after recovering from injury last season.
The 2024 signees Zaquan Patterson, Ryan Mack, OJ Frederique, and Dylan Day will likely need a year to develop to the college level.
One of the key returners is sophomore Damari Brown. The Miami coaches showed plenty of confidence in Brown during his freshman season, allowing him to play 445 total snaps with 331 on defense.
Brown went through some growing pains, but his potential is high with his solid frame (6'2," 195) and physical style.
According to PFF, Brown needs to improve in tackling, scoring a 43.5 season grade in that area, his lowest among all categories. Brown excels in coverage (65.3 season grade), scoring his best grade against NC State on 15 coverage snaps. He's in line to be CB2 for Miami this season.
4. Savion Riley
Savion Riley, the transfer from Vanderbilt, adds much-needed experience to the position. Riley played 413 total snaps last season, with 343 on defense. He totaled 43 total tackles (34 solo) and graded with an 81.8 tackling grade in the season finale against Tennessee.
Riley could get the start at safety but will have to hold off Harris, Williams, and others for the spot.
3. Jadais Richard
Jadais Richard seemed to get better and better as the year progressed last season. Also, a transfer from Vandy, Richard played 372 total snaps with 187 on defense.
His season grades (Defense - 67.7, Run Defense - 76.2, Tackling - 85.7, Pressure - 55.9, Coverage 65.5) were impressive among his peers, so he lands third on this list. He is a well-rounded player who can play safety, corner, or the slot, making him a valuable piece of this Miami defense.
2. Mishael Powell
Miami did well to land Washinton transfer Mishael Powell. The former Husky brings a wealth of experience, having played in the College Football Playoff and national championship game last season.
Powell played 1,005 total snaps, with 878 on defense last season.
In 2023, he tallied 38 total tackles (29 solo), defended six passes, and snagged three interceptions, including one return for a touchdown against Arizona State that changed the game and helped seal that victory for UW.
It would be surprising if Powell did not get one of the starting safety spots in the 2024 season.
1. Darryl Porter Jr.
Daryl Porter Jr. will be highly dependent upon to lock down one side of the field, much like he did in 2023. In eight games, he totaled 21 total tackles (14 solo), fourth among returning Hurricanes.
The West Virginia transfer many times re-routed wide receivers from catching the football last season. Porter Jr. ranked 18th among 2025 draft-eligible corners in coverage.
