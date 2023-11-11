Staff Predictions: Miami Vs. Florida State
We are just hours away from game time, and Marcus Benjamin and Frank Tucker provide score predictions for Miami-FSU. Kickoff is set for 3:30 PM Eastern at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, FL.
Marcus's Take
If Miami can win the turnover battle, they have a great shot at staying competitive throughout the game with Florida State, but recent evidence shows that Miami will turn the ball over in this game.
Miami must grind this game out on the ground to shock the world. The strength of this Miami team is stopping the run and running the football. The question will be if Miami will slow down the Noles's passing game and will the Hurricanes hit some throws in the downfield that they've missed in recent weeks.
Vegas seems to think this will be a two-score game in favor of FSU. I think it will be closer than the experts think, but not close enough that Miami comes out with a win. I just don't trust Van Dyke in late-game situations.
It's been two years since Van Dyke has engineered a game-winning 4th quarter drive, and has never completed that task on the road. Don't think this will be the time it happens.
Prediction: 34-24, Florida State
Frank's Take
This game has so many questions surrounding it. Is TVD the guy coming in, and how short is his leash? How healthy are FSU's primary weapons in Keon Coleman & Johnnie Wilson? Who comes in if Van Dyke wilts away again?
Those answers could be the deciding factors in how this game swings. Florida State has struggled at times this year in ACC play. Pittsburgh, Duke (with injured QB Riley Leonard), Boston College, and Clemson all gave the Seminoles issues going into the second half - and none of those teams are considered powers by any stretch of the imagination this season.
The strategy is pretty simple against FSU for Miami. Control the clock, win the field position battle, and hold onto the football, and you can pull off the upset. Heisman trophy candidate quarterback Jordan Travis has just two interceptions this year, so winning the turnover battle will be challenging, but coming out even in the turnover margin is a must.
The combination of Mark Fletcher, Ajay Allen, and Brashard Smith in the backfield, mixed in with play-action shots to Miami’s productive wide receiver corps, has to be the move here. The defense will show up - especially if both Jaden Davis and Daryl Porter come into this one healthy, which Mario Cristobal stated during the week.
We have seen Miami look brilliant in 2023, and we have seen games against Georgia Tech and North Carolina State where the offense looked anemic.
Which Miami will we see in the biggest game of the season? I think this one will come down to the wire, and whoever finishes at quarterback for Miami will have to finish off the giant that is Florida State.
Prediction: 31-27, Florida State
