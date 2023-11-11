We are just hours away from game time, and Marcus Benjamin and Frank Tucker provide score predictions for Miami-FSU. Kickoff is set for 3:30 PM Eastern at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, FL.

Marcus's Take

Tyler Van Dyke, Quarterback, Miami

If Miami can win the turnover battle, they have a great shot at staying competitive throughout the game with Florida State, but recent evidence shows that Miami will turn the ball over in this game. Miami must grind this game out on the ground to shock the world. The strength of this Miami team is stopping the run and running the football. The question will be if Miami will slow down the Noles's passing game and will the Hurricanes hit some throws in the downfield that they've missed in recent weeks. Vegas seems to think this will be a two-score game in favor of FSU. I think it will be closer than the experts think, but not close enough that Miami comes out with a win. I just don't trust Van Dyke in late-game situations. It's been two years since Van Dyke has engineered a game-winning 4th quarter drive, and has never completed that task on the road. Don't think this will be the time it happens. Prediction: 34-24, Florida State

Related Links

Frank's Take

Mark Fletcher, Running Back, Miami