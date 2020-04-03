Sweet 16, Game 1: March Madness CaneSport Style
ROUND OF 32
ROUND OF 64
We are getting down to it.
The Sweet 16 is here, with one game a day for eight days determining who makes the Final Four.
No, we couldn't let the coronavirus take away March Madness.
So this is CaneSport's tournament, Miami Hurricane style.
The first and second rounds are now over.
We've now whittled down from a field of 64, with each aiming to be the national champion of Hurricane lore.
After this round will come the Final Four and then the championship.
The subscribers at CaneSport.com have the voting power on the message boards of CaneSport.com.
Who or what will emerge as the greatest Cane of all?
The coming days will provide the answer.
So get your votes in in the threads in the War Room message board and may the winners advance
Then we will move onward until we crown a champion.
SWEET 16, GAME 1. Ken Dorsey vs. Edgerrin James: Who was more impactful player?
VOTING HISTORY
Dorsey defeated Jim Kelly in Round 1 with 55.7 percent of the vote
Dorsey defeated Vinny Testaverde in Round 2 with 76.1 percent of the vote
James defeated Clinton Portis in Round 1 with 85.2 percent of the vote
James defeated Alonzo Highsmith in Round 2 with 83.4 percent of the vote
THE CASE FOR DORSEY: Dorsey is the winningest quarterback in Miami history with a 38-2 record as a starter. in his career, he threw for 9,565 yards with 86 TDs, and he won the Maxwell Award in 2001 after leading the team to its fifth national title. He also led the team to the national title game the following year, and was a Heisman Trophy finalist both seasons. Dorsey was a seventh round NFL Draft pick of the 49ers in 2003, spending six years as a backup in the league.
THE CASE FOR JAMES: James is the only Hurricane running back to post consecutive 1000+ rushing seasons and has 2,960 career yards and 32 rushing touchdowns (tied for second most in UM history) despite starting only 17 games. He had 12 multi-touchdown games in his career and his 1,416 yards rushing in 1998 which was the most at that time of any Miami back. His 17 touchdowns that year shattered Eddie Dunn's 60-year old school record of 14 touchdowns in 1938. He also enjoyed a school record 299 yards on 39 carries performance in a 49-42 upset victory over No. 2 UCLA in the Orange Bowl in 1998. James was drafted in the first round (4th overall) of the 1999 NFL draft by the Indianapolis Colts and had 12,246 career rush yards in the NFL.