Staff Predictions: Miami Vs. Georgia Tech
We are moments away from game time, and Marcus Benjamin and Frank Tucker provide score predictions. Miami hosts Georgia Tech in prime time at 8 PM Eastern Saturday night.
Marcus's Take
Miami is off to an impressive 4-0 start and seems to be clicking on all cylinders. The Hurricanes have dominated its opponents 175-50, including a two-score victory over a 4-1 Texas A&M team.
The glaring statistic that jumps out in this one is Miami leading the ACC with 225 yards rushing yards and Georgia Tech allowing a conference-worst 224.2 yards per game. Miami can control this contest with its running game and limit big plays from a sometimes explosive offense in Georgia Tech.
If Miami protects the football and limits the penalties, the Hurricanes should be on its way to another comfortable win. In games this season where the spread was similar to the 20.5 line against Georgia Tech, Miami has covered by an average margin of 15.25 points.
Consistency continues in ACC play for the Hurricanes with another impressive win.
Prediction: 45-20, Miami
Related Links
Miami Football Game Preview: Week Six vs. Georgia Tech
By The Numbers: Side-By-Side Comparison - Miami Vs. Georgia Tech
Updated Visitor List: Miami Vs. Georgia Tech
Storm Tracker Podcast - At the Crib - Miami Vs. Georgia Tech Preview
Miami's defense is preparing for Georgia Tech's best effort Saturday
Miami vs. Georgia Tech: Canes preparing for multiple defensive schemes
Kamren Kinchens' return great for Hurricanes and community
Storm Tracker Podcast - Scouting the Opponent - Miami Vs. Georgia Tech
Said Vs. Meant: Mario Cristobal addresses media ahead of game vs. GA Tech
How Tyer Van Dyke Compares to Recent Heisman Winners Through Four Games
Storm Tracker Podcast - Blu Mondays - Can Miami make a run for ACC title?
Frank's Take
Miami is enjoying an outstanding 4-0 start to its season, and the team seems destined to continue its stellar play heading into ACC play.
Many would say that the Hurricanes have played a soft schedule, but Miami (OH) and Texas A&M are nothing to look down upon on Miami's resume. The dominance against Temple shows a shift in Miami's play against inferior competition.
Georgia Tech is coming off an embarrassing loss at HOME against a lowly Bowling Green team - by double digits! They struggled on the back end of their defense and allowed 180 yards on the ground in that Group of Five loss. What will a rolling Miami team at home do if a 2-3 Bowling Green team can beat up Georgia Tech?
This will be another resume-building game for quarterback Tyler Van Dyke and his collection of highly productive receivers. Add in the fact that the Yellow Jackets have given up the ball multiple times in three of five games and allowed three sacks last week - the defense should be dominant tonight.
Miami is heading into the most challenging part of the schedule and a big win would inspire some potential for what the rest of this season could bring.
Prediction: 51-13, Miami
Talk with Miami fans on Canes Talk, Inside Canes Hoops, and Canes on the Diamond
• Subscribe to the Storm Tracker Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, SoundCloud, and Spotify
• Subscribe to the Canes County YouTube Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @Canes_County, @BenjaminRivals, @TheCribSouthFLA, @AnthonyYero1, and @MichaelYero
• Follow us on Instagram: @Canes.County
Follow us on Facebook