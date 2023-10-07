We are moments away from game time, and Marcus Benjamin and Frank Tucker provide score predictions. Miami hosts Georgia Tech in prime time at 8 PM Eastern Saturday night.

Miami is off to an impressive 4-0 start and seems to be clicking on all cylinders. The Hurricanes have dominated its opponents 175-50, including a two-score victory over a 4-1 Texas A&M team.

The glaring statistic that jumps out in this one is Miami leading the ACC with 225 yards rushing yards and Georgia Tech allowing a conference-worst 224.2 yards per game. Miami can control this contest with its running game and limit big plays from a sometimes explosive offense in Georgia Tech.

If Miami protects the football and limits the penalties, the Hurricanes should be on its way to another comfortable win. In games this season where the spread was similar to the 20.5 line against Georgia Tech, Miami has covered by an average margin of 15.25 points.

Consistency continues in ACC play for the Hurricanes with another impressive win.

Prediction: 45-20, Miami