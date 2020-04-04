Sweet 16, Game 2: March Madness CaneSport Style
SWEET 16
March Madness CaneSport Style: Sweet 16 Game 1
ROUND OF 32
March Madness CaneSport Style: Round of 32, Games 1-2
March Madness CaneSport Style: Round of 32, Games 3-4
March Madness CaneSport Style: Round of 32, Games 5-6
March Madness CaneSport Style: Round of 32, Games 7-8
March Madness CaneSport Style: Round of 32, Games 9-10
March Madness CaneSport Style: Round of 32, Games 11-12
March Madness CaneSport Style: Round of 32, Games 13-14
March Madness CaneSport Style: Round of 32, Games 15-16
ROUND OF 64
March Madness CaneSport Style: Round 1, Games 1-4
March Madness CaneSport Style: Round 1, Games 5-8
March Madness CaneSport Style: Round 1, Games 9-12
March Madness CaneSport Style: Round 1, Games 13-16
March Madness CaneSport Style: Round 1, Games 17-20
March Madness CaneSport Style: Round 1, Games 21-24
March Madness CaneSport Style: Round 1, Games 25-28
We are getting down to it.
The Sweet 16 is here, with one game a day for eight days determining who makes the Final Four.
No, we couldn't let the coronavirus take away March Madness.
So this is CaneSport's tournament, Miami Hurricane style.
The first and second rounds are now over.
We've now whittled down from a field of 64, with each aiming to be the national champion of Hurricane lore.
After this round will come the Final Four and then the championship.
The subscribers at CaneSport.com have the voting power on the message boards of CaneSport.com.
Who or what will emerge as the greatest Cane of all?
The coming days will provide the answer.
So get your votes in in the threads in the War Room message board and may the winners advance
Then we will move onward until we crown a champion.
SWEET 16, GAME 2. Bernie Kosar vs. Michael Irvin: Who was more impactful player?
VOTING HISTORY
Kosar defeated Steve Walsh in Round 1 with 74.2 percent of the vote
Kosar defeated Andre Johnson in Round 2 with 71.6 percent of the vote
Irvin defeated Reggie Wayne in Round 1 with 91.6 percent of the vote
Irvin defeated Jeremy Shockey in Round 2 with 93.3 percent of the vote
THE CASE FOR KOSAR: Kosar was instrumental in the University of Miami becoming known as "Quarterback U ". He threw for 5,971 yards and 40 touchdowns in 1983 and 1984, leading Miami to its first national championship as a redshirt freshman in 1983. Kosar was named MVP for his 300-yard passing performance in the Hurricanes 31-30 victory over Nebraska in the 1984 Orange Bowl Classic. When Kosar left UM he held school records for career passes completed, passing yards, total offense and touchdown passes thrown, all since eclipsed, but still holds the record for career passing completion percentage. Kosar was a first-round NFL supplemental draft pick of the Cleveland Browns, and he finished his NFL career with 23,301 yards and 124 touchdowns.
THE CASE FOR IRVIN: Irvin won Freshman All-America honors from the Football News in 1985, UPI All-America honors in 1986, and 2nd team and honorable mention All-America honors by the Football News and Associated Press as a junior in 1987. He became a starter in his redshirt freshman year in 1985 and held UM career records for receiving yards (2,423) and touchdown receptions (26), was second in receptions (143) and fourth in touchdowns (26) when he left UM. He had 840 yards and nine TDs in 1985, 868 yards and 11 scores in 1986 and 719 yards with six scores in 1987. Irvin was drafted in the 1988 NFL draft by the Dallas Cowboys with the 11th overall selection in the first round. He went on to star for the Cowboys and win three Super Bowl titles while being selected for five Pro Bowls. He finished his pro career with 11,904 yards and 65 TDs.