Sweet 16, Game 3: March Madness CaneSport Style
We are getting down to it.
The Sweet 16 is here, with one game a day for eight days determining who makes the Final Four.
No, we couldn't let the coronavirus take away March Madness.
So this is CaneSport's tournament, Miami Hurricane style.
The first and second rounds are now over.
We've now whittled down from a field of 64, with each aiming to be the national champion of Hurricane lore.
After this round will come the Final Four and then the championship.
The subscribers at CaneSport.com have the voting power on the message boards of CaneSport.com.
Who or what will emerge as the greatest Cane of all?
The coming days will provide the answer.
So get your votes in in the threads in the War Room message board and may the winners advance
Then we will move onward until we crown a champion.
SWEET 16, GAME 3. Jimmy Johnson vs. 2001 Miami Hurricanes: Legendary Cane coach vs. Canes' all-time greatest team, who wins?
VOTING HISTORY
Johnson defeated Dennis Erickson with 94.9 percent of the vote
Johnson defeated Wide Right II in Round 2 with 96.7 percent of the vote
2001 Miami Hurricanes defeated 1986 Miami Hurricanes in Round 1 with 90.1 percent of the vote
2001 Miami Hurricanes defeated Antrel Rolle in Round 2 with 96.6 percent of the vote
THE CASE FOR JOHNSON: Johnson was the cornerstone of the Hurricane football program that personified the team on the 1980's. After taking over the helm of the team that had just won the University's first National Championship in 1983, Johnson structured the football program from a fairy-tale underdog to a national powerhouse, dominating the nation. He coached from 1984-88, and in his last three seasons the Hurricanes finished in the top two and captured the 1987 National Championship (in 1986 the team enjoyed its first ever undefeated regular season but lost in the Fiesta Bowl). During his tenure UM set school records for consecutive wins, with 36, and consecutive road victories with 20. Johnson began Miami's NCAA-record 58-game home winning streak by posting victories in his final 26 games in the Orange Bowl. He went on to coach the Dallas Cowboys to two Super Bowl victories in five years and coach the Miami Dolphins for four years.
THE CASE FOR THE 2001 MIAMI HURRICANES: Some call the 2001 Miami Hurricanes team the greatest in college football history. Not only did that team win every game, including a 37-14 blowout Rose Bowl win against No. 4 Nebraska, but the level of NFL talent on the roster was absurd. There were 38 players eventually drafted off that team, and 17 were first rounders (six taken in the first round of the 2004 draft). Among the personnel: WR Andre Johnson, S Seam Taylor, TE Kellen Winslow, OL Bryant McKinnie, DB Antrel Rolle, LB Jon Vilma, TE Jeremy Shockey, DB Phillip Buchanan, LB DJ Williams, OL Vernon Carey, DT Vince Wilfork, RB Willis McGahee, S Ed Reed, CB Mike Rumph, RB Clinton Portis, WR Roscoe Parrish, RB Frank Gore and QB Ken Dorsey. The team averaged 42.6 points while giving up just 9.75 points. The defensive domination was to the point that UM allowed only 13 touchdowns and scored eight of its own on turnovers. Among the wins: 49-27 against No. 14 FSU, 65-7 over No. 12 Washington and 59-0 against No. 14 Syracuse.