Sweet 16, Game 4: March Madness CaneSport Style
We are getting down to it.
The Sweet 16 is here, with one game a day for eight days determining who makes the Final Four.
No, we couldn't let the coronavirus take away March Madness.
So this is CaneSport's tournament, Miami Hurricane style.
The first and second rounds are now over.
We've now whittled down from a field of 64, with each aiming to be the national champion of Hurricane lore.
After this round will come the Final Four and then the championship.
The subscribers at CaneSport.com have the voting power on the message boards of CaneSport.com.
Who or what will emerge as the greatest Cane of all?
The coming days will provide the answer.
So get your votes in in the threads in the War Room message board and may the winners advance
Then we will move onward until we crown a champion.
SWEET 16, GAME 4. Willis McGahee vs. Howard Schnellenberger: All-time great Cane coach vs. all-time great RB, who wins?
VOTING HISTORY
McGahee defeated Duke Johnson in Round 1 with 89.3 percent of the vote
McGahee defeated Frank Gore in Round 2 with 69.5 percent of the vote
Schnellenberger defeated Butch Davis in Round 1 with 84.3 percent of the vote
Schnellenberger defeated Michael Irvin 73-yard play against FSU with 2:32 to play in 1987 in Round 2 with 84.9 percent of the vote
THE CASE FOR MCGAHEE: McGahee redshirted in 2000, then backed up Clinton Portis while the Canes won their fifth National Championship. 2002 was his breakout season as he put together arguably the best season ever by a Miami running back. He turned in six school records, including 1,753 yards on 282 carries and scoring 28 touchdowns, the third most in a season in NCAA history. He was named a consensus All-American, Big East Co-Offensive Player of the Year (with Ken Dorsey), First Team All-Big East and was a finalist for the Doak Walker Award for the nation’s best running back, the Walter Camp Player of the Year and the Heisman Trophy. He had 10 100-yard rushing games that season. Although McGahee suffered a devastating knee injury in the Fiesta Bowl, he was drafted in the first round (23rd overall) by the Buffalo Bills. He ended his Miami career with 2,067 yards and 31 touchdowns. He went on to play 12 years in the NFL, ending his pro career with 8,474 yards, 65 touchdowns, four 1,000-yard seasons and was named to the Pro Bowl twice (2007, 2011).
THE CASE FOR SCHNELLENBERGER: The coach of UM's first national championship team, Schnellenberger was responsible for the turnaround in UM football from 5-6 in 1979 to 11-1 and a national championship in 1983. He had a 41-16 coaching record at Miami and brought the Canes into the national spotlight with upset victories over Penn Sate in 1979 and 1981 and led Miami to two bowl victories: the 1981 Peach Bowl, 20-10 over Virginia Tech, and the 1984 Orange Bowl, 31-30 over No. 1 ranked Nebraska. Schnellenberger's teams went 25-2 at the Orange Bowl and had 14 network television appearances in five years after only one appearance the previous five seasons. He left Miami after the 1983 season and would later coach at Louisville, Oklahoma and Florida Atlantic University before retiring in 2011, with 158 victories across 27 seasons at the four different programs, and a perfect (6-0) bowl record.