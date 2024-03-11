Advertisement

5. Judd Anderson

Judd Anderson, Quarterback, Miami

Although we are already one week into spring practice, the ranking of the Miami quarterbacks has already been set in most people's minds. This is perhaps the most talented quarterback room Miami has had this century. Miami has four quarterbacks with multiple college football starts under their belt. The one quarterback without any college football playing experience has arguably the highest upside. Freshman quarterback Judd Anderson has an opportunity to learn from all of the other quarterbacks in the room and is already putting in after-practice work.

The 6'7" passer is underrated athletically and has all the tools to be Miami's quarterback of the future. The former dual-sport athlete (basketball) passed for over 1700 yards and 15 touchdowns in his senior season.

4. Jacurri Brown

Miami Hurricanes quarterback Jacurri Brown (11) throws the ball during the second half of the 2023 Pinstripe Bowl against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Yankee Stadium.

3. Emory Williams

Miami quarterback Emory Williams does drills before an NCAA college football game against Virginia, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Williams grasped the offense quickly in the first season under offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson. He was able to command the offense in a hostile environment against Miami's biggest rival, Florida State, and was a score away from pulling off a major upset before being carted off with an injury on Miami's final drive. His two starts are a small sample size of his potential, but certainly enough to deem him the third-string quarterback at this point in the spring. The 6'5," 220-pound quarterback from Milton, FL, completed year one with a 62 percent completion percentage, 470 yards passing, three touchdowns, and one interception.

2. Reese Poffenbarger

Sep 3, 2022; Waco, Texas, USA; Albany Great Danes quarterback Reese Poffenbarger (7) in action during the game between the Baylor Bears and the Albany Great Danes at McLane Stadium.

When Miami landed Albany transfer quarterback Reese Poffenbarger in January, he was expected to be the starter for Miami for the upcoming 2024 season. The 6'1" 215-pound QB led the FCS in passing touchdowns (36) and yards (3,603) last season, and the buzz around campus is that he is a fiery competitor. His experience on the college football level gives him the edge as Miami's backup quarterback, but he will have to perform at a high level to keep his position. Poffenbarger has played in 24 games completing 60 percent of his passes for nearly 6000 yards, throwing for 56 touchdowns and 16 interceptions in two years at Albany. The question about Poffenbarger is the competition he played against. Last season in nine games, he completed under 60 percent of his passes. His last start did not go well. He threw three interceptions and zero touchdowns in a playoff loss to South Dakota State. He has two years of eligibility left.

1. Cam Ward

Miami NCAA college football quarterback Cam Ward (1) runs during a team practice inside the Carol Soffer Indoor Practice Facility at the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Fla., Monday, March 4, 2024.

Washington State transfer Cam Ward will most certainly be the starting quarterback for the Miami Hurricanes in its opener against the Florida Gators in Gainesville. Ward threw for 3,736 yards, 25 TDs, seven interceptions in 2023 and over 7,000 yards and 48 TDs in his two seasons with the Cougars. Ward has already made a strong impression after three spring practices.

