Sweet 16, Game 6: March Madness CaneSport Style
We are getting down to it.
The Sweet 16 is here, with one game a day for eight days determining who makes the Final Four.
No, we couldn't let the coronavirus take away March Madness.
So this is CaneSport's tournament, Miami Hurricane style.
The first and second rounds are now over.
We've now whittled down from a field of 64, with each aiming to be the national champion of Hurricane lore.
After this round will come the Final Four and then the championship.
The subscribers at CaneSport.com have the voting power on the message boards of CaneSport.com.
Who or what will emerge as the greatest Cane of all?
The coming days will provide the answer.
So get your votes in in the threads in the War Room message board and may the winners advance
Then we will move onward until we crown a champion.
SWEET 16, GAME 6. Bryant McKinnie vs. Ted Hendricks: Who is the more impactful Cane legend?
VOTING HISTORY
McKinnie defeated Leon Searcy in Round 1 with 79.4 percent of the vote
McKinnie defeated Bennie Blades in Round 2 with 54.0 percent of the vote
Hendricks defeated Daniel Stubbs in Round 1 with 82.3 percent of the vote
Hendricks defeated Warren Sapp in Round 2 with 62.4 percent of the vote
THE CASE FOR MCKINNIE: McKinnie was one of the most dominating offensive lineman in Miami Hurricanes history. He arrived at UM via junior college after playing defensive end in high school, and as a senior in 2001 he won the Outland Trophy as the nation's top interior lineman. He also won the Jim Parker award, given to the top offensive lineman, and was named the CNN/Sports Illustrated Player of the Year. McKinnie finished 8th in the Heisman Trophy balloting, with 26 first place votes. He never allowed a sack during his college career, and in 2001 anchored the Canes offensive line that averaged 5.3 yards per rushing attempt and 43 points per game on the way to an undefeated season and the National Championship. As a junior in 2000, his first year playing at UM after redshirting in 1999, he was named a unanimous All Big East selection and first team All American by the Football News. He made a name for himself in Miami's 27-24 victory over arch rival Florida State by shutting down the Noles' Jamal Reynolds, the eventual Lombardi Award winner, to just one assisted tackle in the game. He was a first round pick (7th overall) in the 2002 NFL Draft by Minnesota and spent nine seasons in the league - he was a Pro Bowl selection in 2009.
THE CASE FOR HENDRICKS: Hendricks is a real old time Cane, playing from 1966-68. And he was simply unstoppable off the edge. The 6- 7 Hendricks, better know as "the Mad Stork," totaled 327 tackles in his three years at Miami, a remarkable average of 109 tackles per season. A three-time All-American for the Hurricanes, he earned consensus, first-team All-America honors in 1967 and 1968, and led Miami to a 20-11-1 record. In his final season - which included nine takeaways - he was named UPI National Lineman of the Year and finished 5th in the Heisman Trophy balloting. He went on to a spectacular 15-year NFL career as an outside linebacker playing in 215 consecutive games. During his time in the NFL he had 60.5 sacks and helped lead his teams to four Super Bowl championships and was an eight-time Pro Bowl selection.