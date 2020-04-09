Sweet 16, Game 7: March Madness CaneSport Style
We are getting down to it.
The Sweet 16 is here, with one game a day for eight days determining who makes the Final Four.
No, we couldn't let the coronavirus take away March Madness.
So this is CaneSport's tournament, Miami Hurricane style.
The first and second rounds are now over.
We've now whittled down from a field of 64, with each aiming to be the national champion of Hurricane lore.
After this round will come the Final Four and then the championship.
The subscribers at CaneSport.com have the voting power on the message boards of CaneSport.com.
Who or what will emerge as the greatest Cane of all?
The coming days will provide the answer.
So get your votes in in the threads in the War Room message board and may the winners advance
Then we will move onward until we crown a champion.
SWEET 16, GAME 7. DEVIN HESTER VS. KENNY CALHOUN DEFLECTS PASS TO WIN MIAMI'S FIRST NATIONAL TITLE: Miami's best-ever return man vs. Miami's biggest play, who wins?
VOTING HISTORY
Hester defeated Santana Moss in Round 1 with 54.9 percent of the vote
Hester defeated Randal Hill in Round 2 with 70.1 percent of the vote
Calhoun play defeated pass intercepted by Ed Reed vs. BC to save Miami's 2001 national title run in Round 1 with 81.9 percent of the vote
Calhoun play defeated Carlos Huerta in Round 2 with 77.4 percent of the vote
THE CASE FOR HESTER: Hester was one of the most electrifying and explosive all-purpose players in UM history, and during his 2003-05 Cane career he played offense, defense and special teams. His freshman year he took the opening kickoff vs. UF and went 97 yards for a TD - he had 517 kickoff return yards that season, third-most in school history. In 2004 he tied the school record with four return touchdowns (three punts and one kickoff). Playing cornerback on defense, he led the team in interceptions (4) and sacks (4). Hester was named a 2004 All-American by the Football Writers Association, Walter Camp Foundation and The Sporting News, as well as first team All-ACC as a kick returner. In 2005 teams consistently kicked away from him (312 punt return yards, 1 TD; seven kickoff returns, 16.1 average). Selected by the Chicago Bears in the second round of the 2006 NFL Draft, Hester became one of the greatest return specialists in NFL history. He set records for most punt returns for touchdowns (14), and total special teams touchdowns (20 – 5 kickoffs, 14 punts, 1 missed field goal). He was a four-time Pro Bowler in his 11 pro seasons.
THE CASE FOR KENNY CALHOUN DEFLECTS PASS TO WIN MIAMI'S FIRST NATIONAL TITLE: Perhaps no play is more ingrained in Cane lore than Kenny Calhoun's deflection of a two-point conversion try by Nebraska that gave the Hurricanes their first national title in 1984, 31-30. Miami entered that Orange Bowl Classic game a major underdog, and with 48 seconds remaining the Huskers scored a TD to pull within one point. Instead of tying the game with an extra point, Nebraska went for two. QB Turner Gill rolled out and threw for Jeff Smith in the end zone. But Calhoun got a hand in and deflected the pass to give The U its first taste of national glory.