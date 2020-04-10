Sweet 16, Game 8: March Madness CaneSport Style
SWEET 16
March Madness CaneSport Style: Sweet 16 Game 1
March Madness CaneSport Style: Sweet 16 Game 2
March Madness CaneSport Style: Sweet 16 Game 3
March Madness CaneSport Style: Sweet 16 Game 4
March Madness CaneSport Style: Sweet 16 Game 5
March Madness CaneSport Style: Sweet 16 Game 6
March Madness CaneSport Style: Sweet 16 Game 7
ROUND OF 32
March Madness CaneSport Style: Round of 32, Games 1-2
March Madness CaneSport Style: Round of 32, Games 3-4
March Madness CaneSport Style: Round of 32, Games 5-6
March Madness CaneSport Style: Round of 32, Games 7-8
March Madness CaneSport Style: Round of 32, Games 9-10
March Madness CaneSport Style: Round of 32, Games 11-12
March Madness CaneSport Style: Round of 32, Games 13-14
March Madness CaneSport Style: Round of 32, Games 15-16
ROUND OF 64
March Madness CaneSport Style: Round 1, Games 1-4
March Madness CaneSport Style: Round 1, Games 5-8
March Madness CaneSport Style: Round 1, Games 9-12
March Madness CaneSport Style: Round 1, Games 13-16
March Madness CaneSport Style: Round 1, Games 17-20
March Madness CaneSport Style: Round 1, Games 21-24
March Madness CaneSport Style: Round 1, Games 25-28
We are getting down to it.
The Sweet 16 is coming to an end, with the Elite Eight up next.
No, we couldn't let the coronavirus take away March Madness.
So this is CaneSport's tournament, Miami Hurricane style.
The first and second rounds are now over.
We've now whittled down from a field of 64, with each aiming to be the national champion of Hurricane lore.
After this round will come the Elite Eight, Final Four and then the championship.
The subscribers at CaneSport.com have the voting power on the message boards of CaneSport.com.
Who or what will emerge as the greatest Cane of all?
The coming days will provide the answer.
So get your votes in in the threads in the War Room message board and may the winners advance
Then we will move onward until we crown a champion.
SWEET 16, GAME 8. JON VILMA VS. JEROME BROWN: Who was the bigger impact player for the Canes?
VOTING HISTORY
Vilma defeated DJ Williams in Round 1 with 84.9 percent of the vote
Vilma defeated Jim Dooley in Round 2 with 80.3 percent of the vote
Brown defeated Cortez Kennedy in Round 1 with 85.4 percent of the vote
Brown defeated Jim Otto in Round 2 with 75.9 percent of the vote
THE CASE FOR VILMA: Vilma made a name for himself as a hard-hitting linebacker from 2000-03. A Freshman All-American in 2000, he also was First Team All-Big East in 2001 and was named a 2003 All-American by the American Football Coaches Association and the Walter Camp Foundation. That final season he led the Canes with 127 total tackles (81 solo) and was a finalist for the Butkus Award as the nation's most outstanding linebacker. He led the Hurricanes in tackles for three consecutive years (2001-2003) and he had 377 career tackles. Vilma's Cane teams compiled an overall record of 46-4, played in four BCS bowl games and won the 2001 National Championship. Selected in the first round (12th overall) of the 2004 NFL Draft by the New York Jets, he was named the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year. A three-time Pro Bowl selection and Super Bowl champion, he ended his 10-year NFL career with 871 tackles and 12 interceptions.
THE CASE FOR BROWN: A dominant defensive tackle throughout his four years at the University of Miami (1983 -86), Brown earned consensus All-American honors his senior season and was a finalist for both the 1986 Outland Trophy and the 1986 Lombardi Trophy. Brown finished his UM career with 183 total tackles, including 21 sacks, 19 tackles for loss, five fumbles caused and four fumbles recovered. He started in the '84 Orange Bowl Classic, '85 Fiesta Bowl, '86 Sugar Bowl, and the '87 Fiesta Bowl.He went on to become a first round draft pick of the Philadelphia Eagles, ninth overall pick, in the 1987 NFL draft and was named to the Pro Bowl twice in his four year career. Brown's life was tragically cut short at age 27 when he was killed in an automobile accident in his hometown of Brooksville, Fla.